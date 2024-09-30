Typography studio EkType bags Black Elephant at 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards

New Delhi: Kyoorius announced the winners of the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards, presented by Zee5 with celebration partner Johnnie Walker, along with the winners of the 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards.

After 3 days of an anti-disciplinary design conference, Designyatra, the grand awards night was held amidst an audience of more than 1,000 of the Indian design fraternity.

The night started by awarding Red Elephants to the winners of the 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards - the only awards show in India. Entrants were tasked to answer real briefs from brands including Air India Express, Greenply, Moxie, and Shuru.

From 400+ entries, only 97 made it to The First List. Out of these, the jury selected only entries as winners of the Baby Red Elephants. On the stage, the 6 Red Elephants were revealed and awarded.

At the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards presented by Zee5, typography studio EkType’s variable font project, Honk for Google India was the winner of the Black Elephant award that recognises work deemed to be the Best Of Show. EkType’s Nithya Rajana script was also awarded the newly introduced Baby Black Elephant.

The 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards also awarded 16 Blue Elephants and 63 Baby Blue Elephants, from a pool of over 555 entries.

This edition of the Kyoorius Design Awards continued the GiveBack initiative. For every entry that did not make it into the First List (i.e. beyond the First Round of judging) at the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards, Kyoorius gave back 50% of the entry cost. All the entries that did not make it to the First List also got vouchers worth Rs 6,000/- which were redeemable against a pass to Kyoorius Designyatra 2024, held at Grand Hyatt, Goa.

The 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards had Air India Express, Greenply, Moxie Beauty, Myntra and Shuru as brief partners.

The venue was Grand Hyatt, Goa.