Two India based creatives win in 2024 Ascenders competition

Delhi: A pair of young creatives based in India are among the select group of winners from 11 countries in the 2024 Ascenders competition from the Type Directors Club.

Winners for 2024 based in India are Namrata Goyal, a type designer in Alwar, and Maithili Shingre, a type designer at Ek Type Mumbai.

This year’s Ascenders, selected by a jury of typography and type design professionals, join prominent past winners including Au Chon Hin (2022), Kevin Cantrell (2018), Roxane Gataud (2022), Gemma O’Brien (2022), Juan Carlos Pagan (2018), Tré Seals (2018), and others.

TDC, part of The One Club for Creativity, will host a reception for the 2024 Ascenders and scholarship winners on August 14, 2024, at the club’s gallery space in New York.