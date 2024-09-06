TVS Apache debuts its anamorphic display advertising in Pune

Delhi: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) revealed that its TVS Apache becomes the first motorcycle brand globally, in the two-wheeler segment to use advertising with anamorphic display in public spaces.

The anamorphic is done on TVS Apache RTR 160 4V that debuted in 2018. By showcasing the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V on anamorphic display, TVS Apache brand aims to create a unique and memorable brand experience for their target audience. The display is in Pune and will be soon installed in many more cities across India.