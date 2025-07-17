Tuborg appoints Lowe Lintas as creative agency for India

New Delhi: Beer brand Tuborg has appointed Lowe Lintas as its creative agency for the Indian market following a multi-agency pitch.

The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office and will include creative strategy and integrated communications across platforms.

As part of the Carlsberg Group, Tuborg has positioned itself as a youthful, large-scale brand. The new partnership is expected to focus on connecting more deeply with youth culture in India, with an emphasis on cultural relevance and context-led storytelling.

Partha Jha, Vice President, Marketing, Carlsberg India, said, “For over 140 years, Tuborg has remained a vibrant and youthful brand, constantly redefining the beer experience. From its iconic green embossed bottle and easy pull-off cap to its deep-rooted connection with music, Tuborg has always led with innovation and energy. In Lowe Lintas, we found a partner who not only understands the pulse of youth culture but brings strategic depth and creative ambition to the table. Together, we look forward to shaping narratives that go beyond advertising, and become a part of cultural conversations based on work which the agency is known for.”

Anurag Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Lowe Lintas, North, added, “Tuborg commands massive love and recall, yet it displays immense appetite for creative disruption. We’re super excited as this is an opportunity to not just craft powerful communication but create a cultural relevance that the Indian youth can own and contribute to.”