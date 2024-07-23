Truecaller India x Talented go several ‘degrees’ to warn against scammers

Delhi: Truecaller India and Talented partnered to promote Truecaller Fraud Insurance against scammers.

Conceptualised by Talented, a clean business card aims to convey that like one’s degrees, the fact that one gets scammed is also how people start to identify you. The billboards, hosted in Delhi and Mumbai aim to serve as a precautionary reminder that if the conventionally “smart” can be scammed, you are not any safer.

Ashwani Sinha, VP, Global Brand at Truecaller, said, “Introducing Fraud Insurance is a big part of our mission to keep our users protected against phone scams. Especially because scammers keep devising more creative ways to catch people off guard. Unfortunately, our nonchalance and misplaced overconfidence - ‘I will never fall for their lame tricks’ - makes their job easier. Our campaign aims to shake this overconfidence off and remind people that they're a lot more likely to be scammed than they would imagine.”

Prashant Gopalakrishnan, Founding Partner and Yuvraj Bagchi, Creative at Talented, added, “Why does insurance against fraud make sense? As of Q1 2024, Indians have already lost a whopping ₹1,750 crores to reported cyber frauds. Two common things among victims we spoke to were 1. They were educated, technologically sound, and problem-aware. 2. They said, “I can’t believe I fell for this. Me! I’m a [insert conventionally cerebral profession]!” We realized that scammers would go to any degree, literally, so we did too. In fact, our initial pitch landed on “You’re dumber than you think” but our irreverence was appropriately curbed. Also, having a ‘smart’ audience reassured us that our idea, even if it takes a second, will land and leave them with a reality check.”