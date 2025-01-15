Truecaller appoints Hemant Arora as VP, Global Ad Sales Business

New Delhi: Truecaller announced the appointment of Hemant Arora as Vice-President, Global Ad Sales Business.

With over 25 years of experience, Arora has worked across media and technology companies such as TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media and Discovery Networks South Asia.

In his previous role at TikTok, Arora was heading global accounts for Europe, APAC and METAP regions.

Arora said, "With a global active user base of over 425 million people, Truecaller is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, trust, and communications. I am excited to join the team and look forward to driving impactful growth and deepening our partnerships, globally."

"Hemant’s proven track record of building scalable revenue models and his deep understanding of global markets make him the ideal leader to drive Truecaller’s ad sales strategy,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. His appointment will further strengthen our vision to revolutionize how brands connect with consumers and unlock the full potential of our platform for advertisers across the globe."