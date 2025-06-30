Truecaller Ads introduces interactive ad suite ‘Truecaller Play’ for mobile-first campaigns

New Delhi: Truecaller Ads, the advertising division of the communications platform Truecaller, has launched a new suite of rich media advertising formats called Truecaller Play. The offering is intended to help brands develop interactive and immersive ad experiences within the Truecaller app.

According to the company, Truecaller Play builds on its existing advertising tools, including Roadblock and Truecaller Masthead formats, which rely on first-party data for targeting. The new suite is designed to support high-recall brand experiences, especially at key moments when user attention is focused.

The ad formats within Truecaller Play include video-first and custom rich media options. These formats aim to integrate with the app’s native interface to minimise disruption to the user experience. Advertisers using the platform will also have access to in-house creative services for ad development.

Truecaller states that it currently works with over 10,000 advertisers globally and delivers more than five billion daily brand impressions. With Play, the company is offering additional tools aimed at increasing interaction and long-term consumer engagement.

Hemant Arora, Vice President, Global Ad Sales Business at Truecaller, said, "At Truecaller ads, we’ve always believed that trust and utility are the cornerstones of meaningful engagement. With Truecaller Play, we’re not just introducing another ad product; we’re offering brands a rare opportunity to connect during moments of genuine user focus. It’s about placing your story exactly where attention is highest and distractions are lowest. That’s the power and promise of Truecaller Play."

Key Features of Truecaller Play for advertisers:

● Custom Rich Media Formats: From standard video to custom-built cinematic experiences, Truecaller Play offers a wide range of ad formats tailored to specific business goals, from building awareness to driving action.

● Native Experience: Ads blend seamlessly into the familiar Truecaller interface, creating a smooth user journey that feels natural.

● In-House Creative Support: Truecaller Ads provides internal creative support to help brands develop custom rich media ads.

● Precision Targeting at Scale: Using Truecaller’s unique first-party data, advertisers can accurately reach high-intent audiences on a massive scale.