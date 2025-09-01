Truecaller Ads appoints Athul Prabhu as Product Director

New Delhi: Truecaller has named Athul Prabhu as Product Director for Truecaller Ads, the company’s advertising division. In the role, he will be responsible for guiding the product strategy and development of the platform’s advertising business.

Athul brings over a decade of experience in media, advertising, and technology. Most recently, he led ad-tech development at Glance, building infrastructure to monetise the lock-screen app through programmatic and direct advertising. Previously, he held senior roles at TikTok, Viacom18, and Nielsen, focusing on product innovation, strategy, measurement, and analytics. He holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur.

Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ads Business at Truecaller, said, “We’re excited to welcome Athul to Truecaller Ads. As our advertiser base, partners, and global markets continue to expand, Truecaller Ads is fast evolving into a world-class platform. Athul will lead our next phase of growth by building a diversified suite of products tailored to different markets, powered by data and AI. His focus will be on enabling brands to connect with audiences in more relevant, trusted, and impactful ways.”

On his appointment, Athul Prabhu said, “I’m thrilled to join Truecaller Ads at such a pivotal moment. The platform is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of trusted communication and digital advertising. With its massive scale, global reach, and the deep trust of millions of users, Truecaller offers a rare opportunity for brands to engage audiences in authentic, impactful, and measurable ways. I look forward to shaping innovative solutions that create lasting value for both advertisers and users.”