Truecaller Ads appoints Archana Roche as Global Head of Measurement and Analytics

New Delhi: Truecaller has appointed Archana Roche as Global Head of Measurement and Analytics for its advertising business, reflecting a broader focus on strengthening data measurement and analytical capabilities within its ad operations.

Archana brings over 18 years of experience in digital measurement, advertising effectiveness and data strategy. She joins from Aleph, where she was Global Lead for Meta Measurement, overseeing marketing effectiveness initiatives across Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Her work included the implementation of methodologies such as incrementality testing, lift studies and Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM). Her career also includes roles at Tata Motors, Pidilite and Future Group, giving her experience across both digital and traditional marketing sectors.

“Measurement will be a defining factor in the next phase of growth for Truecaller Ad Solutions,” said Archana Roche. “We’re building a measurement framework rooted in trust, precision, and accountability, ensuring every ad dollar delivers clarity and real business results. Our mission is to create an ecosystem where advertisers not only measure what matters, but also act on it with confidence.”

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Arora, VP Global Ads Business at Truecaller, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Archana on board. Under her leadership, Truecaller Ad Solutions will continue to evolve its analytics capabilities, integrating performance metrics across the customer journey, from awareness to conversion. This move reinforces Truecaller’s ambition to offer a comprehensive, insight-led advertising platform that delivers both scale and precision.”