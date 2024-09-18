Tribes Communication unveils eco-friendly office

Delhi: Tribes Communication, an integrated marketing communications agency, has announced a milestone in its commitment to a sustainable future.

Tribes Communication’s new office premises in Gurugram are free of single-use plastic and embrace eco-friendly practices that are focused on fostering a sustainable future.

The office has been aesthetically designed to include abundant green spaces with indoor plants, vertical gardens and natural lighting to enhance air quality and reduce the overall environmental footprint. The office is entirely free of single-use plastics, with all employees and visitors encouraged to use reusable materials.

Recognising this, Gour Gupta, MD and Chairman, Tribes Communication, stated, “Our commitment to sustainability begins with making real changes within our own space and is rooted in our purpose of making an impact that matters to our people, the community and the environment. This is an important chapter for us, beginning with transforming our new office into an eco-conscious environment. This step of reducing our carbon imprint is a testament of our belief that businesses can contribute to a greener and sustainable future. We believe that even small changes, when adopted across industries, can create a lasting impact.”

As part of its long-term sustainability goals, the organisation plans to continue reducing its environmental impact through further projects.