Tonic Worldwide appoints Nishant Gopalia as SVP-Media and MarTech

New Delhi: Tonic Worldwide has appointed Nishant Gopalia, a digital marketing professional as Senior VP-Media and MarTech, based in Mumbai office.

In his most recent role with Viacom18, he led the digital media unit for their sports vertical - managing media campaigns for some of their sports events like FIFA World Cup, IPL, BCCI Cricket tournaments.

With over 18 years of experience in the digital media space, Gopalia’s agency experience spans organisations such as GroupM, PHD and Performics, where he honed his expertise across a diverse range of sectors, including Entertainment, OTT, FMCG, Banking & D2C categories.

Gopalia said, “I am excited to join the talented team at Tonic Worldwide. The agency is known for its strong association with leading brands, and I am looking forward to driving the media practice alongside exceptional talent and strategic partners. Our goal is to deliver media solutions that not only drive results but also help our clients meet their marketing and business objectives."

Chetan Asher, Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “We have been in the process of taking steps to strengthen our media practice and build a stack of MarTech tools that can enhance value for brands in an increasingly ROI driven world. Nishant brings in a unique blend of agency-driven expertise and a deep understanding of brand needs, making him the perfect leader to steer our media unit with rigour & vision, to drive breakthrough innovations and growth.”