Toaster secures retainer mandate of Subway India

Delhi: Toaster, an independent creative agency, has secured a retainer contract with Subway India, becoming its primary advertising agency for a set period.
Toaster has experience delivering campaigns for brands such as Google, Myntra, Biba, Nykaa, and Swiggy Dineout.
“We are so stoked to partner with Subway India,” said Ira G, Chief Creative Officer at Toaster. “As fans of their subs and their advertising, our team is looking forward to creating some meaningful and memorable brand experiences, and we are eager to bring our innovative approach to Subway's campaigns and create some ‘fresh’ magic with them.”