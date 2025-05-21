Toaster INSEA names Divyanshu Bhadoria as Chief Strategy Officer

New Delhi: Toaster INSEA has appointed Divyanshu Bhadoria as its new Chief Strategy Officer, as part of its efforts to strengthen its senior leadership team.

Bhadoria has previously worked with a range of well-known brands, including Apple, Rasna, BMW, Cinthol, Royal Enfield, Budweiser, Hero MotoCorp, and Airbnb. His career spans agencies such as Wieden+Kennedy and TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where he focused on building brand narratives that balance creative ambition with business impact.

Commenting on his new role, Bhadoria said, “The opportunity to partner with Ira and Bhawika, two exceptional women leaders in the creative business, was compelling from the onset. Their unique perspectives and Toaster’s proactive strides – from establishing the Content Studio for production and expanding into B2B and influencer marketing, to integrating AI – demonstrate a rare commitment to innovation.”

Ira Gupta, Chief Creative Officer, and Bhawika Chhabra, Managing Director for Toaster INSEA, added, “Divyanshu's arrival underscores Toaster INSEA’s dedication to deepening our strategic capabilities. In an era often prioritising quick creative fixes, his expertise ensures we continue to define and execute sharper, more comprehensive brand visions for every client. His grasp of cultural nuances, emerging trends, and diverse industry categories will be invaluable.”