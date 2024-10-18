To promote the development, it has launched the ‘What Defines Greatness’ campaign

New Delhi: The New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film and Radio Awards have launched the 2025 multi-platform call for entries campaign for the annual competitions, which culminate in the Storytellers Gala every spring.

The two themes of the eight-video campaign are “What Defines Greatness” and “Sounds Over The Years.” Both these themes together celebrate an all-star list of innovative NYF winners through the years.

The New York Festivals TV & Film and Radio Awards competitions receive entries from over 50 countries. Members of the grand jury panels vote to determine the shortlists and final standings for Tower Trophies.

The 2025 Storytellers Gala will honour trophy winners of both competitions in the spring.

Rose Anderson, Executive Vice-President of New York Festivals and Executive Director of the TV and Film and Radio Awards Competitions, said, "PushDesign’s Emmy-award-winning creative work is a perfect match for NYF. These high-energy sizzle reels let you see and hear what NYF winners are all about—enthusiasm, excitement, and excellence.”