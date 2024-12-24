Tista Sen aims to empower women and collaborate with bold thinkers at TistaThinks

New Delhi: Creative brand consultant Tista Sen launched her own agency, TistaThinks, after she quit her role at her previous venture, Ladyfinger, in January where she served as the CEO and the Chief Creative Officer.

Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com about what she aims to do with TistaThinks, Sen said, “I've been independent for a year now and not with Ladyfinger. It has taken me a year or two to really find what I want from the industry and what I can offer and give back. After seeing the response I got, I decided to launch my own venture because it's authentic and it's me. I don't want to hide behind another name or title and I plan to be hands-on and not just focus on advertising.

I want to help women in any capacity I can, whether it's through influence, policy, or initiatives for legal rights. That's why the CRY (Child Rights and You) campaign about the importance of education is so important to me. It recognises what women have to offer and gives them a voice. This is what I aim to do with TistaThinks. I will be covering a wide range of activities, including launching sustainability projects and more.”

Moreover, Sen mentioned how she would like to work with more women in the field and with people who have a strong opinion. “I would love to hire more women and talented, younger people who have strong opinions. I think women now bring their perspectives to the table, and I want to work with people who hold their heads high and are not afraid. That's the kind of talent and work ethic I want to foster and collaborate with.”

In her previous roles, she served as Regional Creative Director for Wunderman Thompson South Asia for over 22 years creating campaigns for ITC, Unilever, and Godrej.