ting appoints Govind Shahi as advisor to strengthen global business

New Delhi: ting, an India-based advertising agency, has appointed Govind Shahi as an advisor and consultant. The move is aimed at supporting the agency’s ongoing efforts to expand its international business. Shahi, who has experience in scaling businesses globally, is expected to provide strategic inputs as ting looks to grow its operations outside India.

The agency currently has a presence in the UK and UAE, with operations led by Business Heads Anirudh Ramanathan and Dhawal Shah. Shahi’s appointment comes at a time when ting is looking to explore new markets and build international alliances.

"I am thrilled to join ting at this pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Govind. "The agency's strong foundation in creativity and performance-driven marketing presents an exciting opportunity to introduce its services to global brands."

Commenting on the appointment, Sudharshan Anandkumar, Partner at ting, said, “Govind’s joining marks a bold step forward in our ambition to take ting global. His deep understanding of international markets paired with our creative and performance DNA sets the stage for meaningful global impact.”

Shahi is expected to work closely with the leadership team to help identify and execute global expansion strategies.