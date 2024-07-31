Times OOH bags exclusive advertising rights for Mumbai metro line 3

Times Innovative Media (Times OOH), an Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company, has announced its exclusive advertising mandate for Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Awarded by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the mandate includes:

Exclusive advertising rights across 27 stations and 31 trains

Approximately 20,000 sqm of advertising space

Station semi-naming rights from Cuffe Parade to Aarey

Times OOH said, “Our strategic plan includes the careful placement of advertising assets to ensure unparalleled visibility and reach, facilitating impactful brand interactions through digital media. This initiative underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in out-of-home advertising, striving to create a seamless and engaging experience for commuters while delivering exceptional value to our advertising partners.”

"We are honoured to partner with Mumbai Metro Line 3 and manage their advertising rights," said Shekhar Narayanswami, CEO of Times OOH. "This partnership highlights our expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions that benefit brands and enhance the commuter experience."

"Times OOH's successful partnerships with transit authorities across India have set a benchmark in the OOH advertising industry. The exclusive rights for Mumbai Metro Line 3 cement our reputation as an industry leader, poised to create impactful advertising experiences that resonate with millions," added Narayanswami.