TikTok's North American Ad Sales Head Sameer Singh resigns, set to return to India

New Delhi: Sameer Singh, who has been at the helm of TikTok's North American ad sales, is stepping down, according to multiple reports.

This announcement comes at a critical juncture for the video-sharing app, which is facing a looming US ban set to take effect on January 19.

Singh, who joined ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, in 2019, played a pivotal role in expanding TikTok's advertising business across North America.

Before taking up this role, he served as GroupM's South Asia CEO, bringing a wealth of experience in digital advertising and brand management to TikTok. His departure is scheduled for the end of February, with Singh returning to India at the end of January to continue supporting the North American team until his exit.

The news of Singh's departure was first shared through an internal memo by Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s President of Global Business Solutions, emphasising Singh's contributions and leadership during an unprecedented political environment in 2024, where he was instrumental in protecting TikTok's users, creators, and business partners.

Singh's exit is not just a leadership change but also happens as TikTok grapples with significant regulatory challenges in the US. The platform faces a ban unless ByteDance divests from it, following concerns over national security and data privacy linked to its Chinese ownership.

This situation has raised questions about the future of digital advertising on the platform, potentially impacting advertisers and creators who have relied on TikTok for audience engagement and revenue.