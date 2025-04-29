Tiger Shroff and Coke Zero bring instant chill to everyday interruptions through Swiggy Instamart

Mumbai: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the no calorie beverage, has partnered with Swiggy Instamart delivery and brought back Tiger Shroff as face of the campaign.

With the tagline “Life interrupted, taste uninterrupted,” the campaign features Shroff in two ad films. In the first, a horror movie night is disrupted by the relentless slurping of an empty Coke glass—until Shroff swiftly orders Coke Zero via Swiggy Instamart, restoring the moment with an ice-cold sip. The second film sees Shroff’s romantic proposal nearly ruined by his brother’s loud interruptions. He orders Coke Zero, and within minutes, the drink arrives—sealing the moment. Each film captures life’s everyday interruptions and how Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, delivered instantly via Swiggy Instamart, ensures that taste remains uninterrupted, no matter the moment.

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Coca-Cola TM, said, “Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking choices in beverages with low / no calories. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar offers the same refreshing and uplifting experience of Coca-Cola, with zero sugar. Our collaboration with Swiggy Instamart takes this step further, ensuring that consumers can order & enjoy Coke Zero delivered to them in minutes. This campaign is all about great taste, convenience, and enjoyment in every moment.”



Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola India said, "Quick commerce is becoming staple among modern consumers as they seek convenience and instant gratification. With Coke Zero we partner with Swiggy to build the diets & lights category on quick commerce, redefining the way people enjoy their favorite beverages, ensuring that great taste and quick delivery go hand in hand.”

Hari Kumar Gopinatha, SVP, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Instamart, said, “At Instamart, we’re always excited to bring the most innovative products to consumers, keeping pace with their evolving preferences. Coke Zero has been leading the way in delivering great taste with zero sugar, and we’re happy to make it instantly accessible through Instamart. With our seamless 10-minute delivery, consumers can enjoy their favorite drink without the extra calories—or the wait.”

Speaking about the campaign, creatives Sanket Audhi and Javaad Ahmed from Talented said, “Quick commerce is like adding items to your cart at the speed of thought, a Coke Zero and a tripod might not make sense together, but the beauty lies in that spontaneity. Having worked extensively on quick commerce brands, we knew bringing Coke Zero into everyday moments needed an outright playful twist. And with Ryan Mendonca’s hilarious direction, the chaos of an almost-empty glass has never been more entertaining - because life doesn’t pause for the perfect pairing.”

The campaign will be amplified across digital platforms and social media, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.