ThinkROI appoints Nitin Kalel as Director - Technology

New Delhi: ThinkROI has announced the appointment of Nitin Kalel as Director - Technology.

Kalel has joined ThinkROI with over 20 years of experience in technology and digital innovation. He has previously worked across firms like Interactive Avenues, People Interactive, Reliance Digital Entertainment, and Hungama Digital Services.

A key project he has spearheaded is ITC Sunfeast Biscuits’ AR campaign, enabling users to star in an ad with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan.

Kalel said, “I’m honoured to join ThinkROI. The agency’s creativity-meets-technology approach is truly inspiring, and I’m eager to push the boundaries of what we can achieve. I look forward to contributing to ThinkROI’s vision and elevating it to new heights of innovation.”

Suraj Talaulikar, ThinkROI’s Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, said, “Working with Nitin has always been a seamless and inspiring experience. His deep understanding of technology and passion for innovation perfectly complement my creative process. Since Nitin joined, we have already done some amazing work, including the Zoya Gin website–which got nominated for a Creative ABBY Award–and successful AMD Hub & AMD GameOn projects. We are even in the process of developing a cutting-edge tool that is set to redefine online data acquisition.”