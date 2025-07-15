Theblurr names Sainath Saraban Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer

New Delhi: Theblurr, an AI-native marketing and media agency, has appointed Sainath Saraban as Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer (CCO). In his new role, Saraban will lead the agency’s creative direction across markets, with a focus on building ideas grounded in insight and craft.

Saraban brings more than 20 years of creative experience across regions including India, the United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. His body of work includes campaigns for brands such as Pepsi, Bacardi, Coca-Cola, Nike, Levi’s, Amazon, Microsoft, and Hewlett-Packard. He is also known for creating the ‘Aaj kuch Toofani karte hai’ campaign for Thums Up.

His previous roles include stints at JWT and McCann, serving as National Creative Director at Leo Burnett India, and later founding Simple Creative Inc. and Studio Simple in the United States. His global work with Hewlett-Packard has been recognised for its ability to connect local relevance with international storytelling.

“Sai is not just a creative leader, he’s a global storyteller who speaks the language of culture, technology, and human truth,” said Shamsuddin Jasani, Co-founder & CEO of Theblurr. “At Theblurr, where we combine AI with human intelligence, he will be key in driving creative excellence with speed and purpose.”

Commenting on his appointment, Saraban said, “Theblurr is the kind of agency I’ve always wanted to build, a creative playground fuelled by technology and purpose. From campaign thinking to platform storytelling, I’m excited to create work that is culturally alive, globally scalable, and commercially impactful.”