The Womb named APAC Effie ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ 2024

New Delhi: The Womb Communications was named Independent Agency of the Year at the APAC Effie Awards, marking its second win in this category.

McCann’s New Delhi office secured the second spot as the Agency of the Year, followed by Ogilvy’s Mumbai office in third place.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was honoured as the brand and marketer of the year.

The awards, recognising the most effective marketing campaigns of 2024, were presented at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore on September 16, 2024.

The Womb Communications secured one gold for its campaign ‘Can A Cookie Teach You How To Live?’ for Britannia and two silvers for Mahindra Automotive’s ‘Trial By Water’ and Truecaller’s ‘Spam to Saviour: A Bharat Journey’.

Additionally, the agency won two Bronzes for Piramal Finance’s ‘NEEYAT. Don’t Know What That Is? You Will!’.

With 9 shortlists and 5 wins, The Womb is among the top APAC Effie-winning agencies in India.

McCann Worldgroup Delhi earned two golds for their campaign 'An Envelope for Women's Financial Fate' for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, along with one silver and one bronze.

Ogilvy (Gurugram and Mumbai offices) emerged as the most-awarded Indian agency with 10 wins, including golds for 'Joke in a Bottle' (The Coca-Cola Company) and 'My Birthday Song' (Mondelez).

Leo Burnett earned two golds and two silvers for campaigns such as Flipkart Internet's 'Drove 1.4 bn Visits In A Nation of 1.4 Bn' and PepsiCo’s 'Helping Farmers Fight Climate Change'.

Other notable winners included DDB Mudra Group (Silver and three bronzes), Brand David (Silver and two bronzes), and BBDO (Silver).

Kawal Shoor and Navin Talreja, co-founders of The Womb, remarked, “This award comes at a perfect time as we near our tenth anniversary. Founded on principles of cutting-edge strategy and bold, memorable creative work, The Womb has adhered to these principles even at the cost of turning down business opportunities. We are grateful that our commitment has helped build our clients’ businesses, and these awards are a testament to that dedication. We extend our sincere thanks to our exceptional team and clients, who have been our trusted partners.”

Indian agencies collectively achieved 34 awards, including 7 golds, 13 silvers, and 14 bronzes.

A total of 88 winners competed to clinch metals, including 1 Grand Effie, 15 Golds, 29 Silvers, and 43 Bronzes.