New Delhi: Atlys has selected Bodhisatwa Dasgupta’s The Voice Company as its agency partner, outshining 153 competitors in a rigorous selection process.

This decision marks a significant win for the independent agency, which was chosen for its creative clarity and strategic insight, wrote Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys, on LinkedIn while announcing the development.

135 agencies initially expressed interest in participating in the pitch. After a detailed evaluation, Atlys narrowed it down to three finalists, ultimately opting for The Voice Company.

Hegde praised the agency's quick turnaround, sharp creative strategy, and clear vision.

“Now we’re in the process of executing the thought, with the campaign hopefully out in a few weeks!” Hegde shared in his post.

Reflecting on the win, Dasgupta described it as ‘humbling’ and expressed appreciation for the transparency of the pitching process. He reminisced about the industry’s previous bias towards large network agencies, recalling a time when only the top five agencies were invited to pitches.

“That didn’t mean the smaller, independent agencies weren’t producing good work. It was just how the game was played back then,” Dasgupta said. “I’m happy that brands like Atlys and leaders like Santosh are leading that change.”

He emphasised the importance of simplicity in agency pitches, criticising the tendency to overcomplicate presentations. “Most agencies prepare thousand-slide decks, half of which are about the brand. But brand marketers know their brand better than anyone. What they need is an approach that clearly communicates what the brand does,” he noted.