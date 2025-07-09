The Sleep Company appoints Madison Media Sigma as media AOR

New Delhi: Madison Media Sigma, a unit of Madison World, has recently won the Media AOR for The Sleep Company. The agency will be responsible for a traditional media mandate that includes TV and Print.

Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, said, “We are thrilled to partner with a disruptive and innovation-led brand like The Sleep Company. We look forward to leveraging our strategic media expertise to amplify their growth journey across traditional and emerging platforms.”

Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company, commented, “At The Sleep Company, our goal is to revolutionise the way India sleeps and sits through disruptive innovation and consumer-first thinking. As we scale our presence across the country, impactful media execution becomes critical. We are thrilled to have Madison Media as our traditional media partner. Their strategic media acumen will play a pivotal role in helping us drive deeper awareness and accelerate our next phase of growth.”