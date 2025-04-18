The One Show 2025 unveils list of finalists, 30 from India

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has announced the entries from 49 countries and regions that are finalists for The One Show 2025, including 30 from India.

McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram has secured seven finalists, including six for Buckaroo Footwear “Fit My Feet”, and one for ESAF Small Finance Bank “Dabba Savings Account”.

Three agencies in India have five finalists each. They are Dentsu Creative Gurugram, all for Motorola “Motorola Deep Connect”, Havas Worldwide India Mumbai, all for The Times Of India “Ink Of Democracy”, and Leo India Mumbai, all for Gatorade “Turf Finder.”

Other finalists from India are Ogilvy Mumbai with four, Ogilvy Bengaluru with two, and one each for DDB Mudra Group Mumbai and Early Man Film Mumbai.

Globally, FCB New York has the most One Show 2025 finalists with 85, including 53 for Spotify “Spreadbeats”, and 31 for “Lap of Legends” on behalf of AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA.

“Spreadbeats” is also the entry with the most finalist spots.

Other top finalists are Klick Health Toronto and Serviceplan Germany Munich with 49 each, Area 23 New York with 47, Apple Cupertino with 40, DM9 Saõ Paulo with 37, and Rethink Canada with 32.

This year’s One Show global jury selected 1,659 finalists from 49 countries.

All finalists will win Gold, Silver, or Bronze Pencils or Merits, to be announced during Creative Week 2025 on May 15, and celebrated at The One Show 2025 awards ceremony on May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

At the event, special awards such as Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, Agency of the Year, and more will also be revealed.

Creative Week is an annual gathering for the advertising and design industries that celebrates creative excellence in four of the club’s global awards shows and discusses the latest creative trends and issues.

Creative Week 2025 includes awards ceremonies for the Young Ones Student Awards on May 12, Type Directors Club TDC71 Best of Discipline winners and exhibition on May 13, ADC 104th Annual Awards on May 14, Executive Creative Summit-New York on May 15-16, and the Creative Week AI Creative Challenge on May 15.