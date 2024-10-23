The One Show 2025 names Kainaz Karmakar as jury president

New Delhi: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO at Ogilvy India, has been named as Jury President for Out of Home, Print & Promotional for The One Show 2025, produced by The One Club for Creativity.

Senior creative leaders from around the world are appointed as jury presidents to lead the judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.

The One Show 2025 full juries will be announced in December, and early judging starts in January 2025.

In addition, members of The One Club Board of Directors will be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions.

Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club, said, “The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process. Kainaz and the rest of the jury presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”

All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results. This information aims to help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion.