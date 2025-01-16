The One Show 2025 make changes to Creative Effectiveness and CMO Pencil categories

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has announced changes to The One Show 2025 Creative Effectiveness and CMO Pencil disciplines.

The changes are designed to further demonstrate that great creativity is good for business, and celebrate relationships between agencies and their clients.

The One Show Creative Effectiveness discipline will now require a significantly increased level of entry detail regarding insights, strategy, and results.

Entrants are required to cite target business objectives and provide supporting data to prove the campaign’s creative idea and approach delivered transformative outcomes.

For the first time, The One Show Creative Effectiveness discipline will be judged in person, led by Jury President Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO at Ogilvy.

A significant change also comes to The One Show 2025 CMO Pencil discipline, which is now open to the entire industry as an enterable category.

Eligibility for the award was previously restricted to a limited number of the highest-scoring entries culled from the year’s Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners.

Along with these changes, The One Show continues to recognise brands with its highly-regarded Penta Pencil, honouring the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years.

“These changes align with our strong belief that great creativity is good for business,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “They represent a more rigorous process for identifying outstanding work that really moves the needle, and recognizing the marketers who demonstrate the vision, confidence, and bravery to champion a bold creative concept from ideation to reality to success.”

A complete list of all jury members for The One Show 2025 can be viewed here.

Entries to The One Show 2025 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is January 31, 2025, the extended deadline is February 14, 2025, and the final deadline is February 28, 2025.

Finalists will be announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.