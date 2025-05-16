The One Show 2025: India brings home 2 Bronze and 8 Silver Pencils

New Delhi: Six agencies in India were awarded 10 Pencils — two Silver and eight Bronze — in The One Show 2025.

The list of The One Show 2025 Pencil winners for India is as follows.

Silver

Dentsu Creative Gurugram with Dentsu Creative Lisbon, Morphedo Technologies Noida and Useful Garbage Creations Mumbai “Motorola Deep Connect” for Motorola in Creative Use of Technology, Experiential - In-person

Bronze

Dentsu Creative Gurugram with Dentsu Creative Lisbon, Morphedo Technologies Noida and Useful Garbage Creations Mumbai “Motorola Deep Connect” for Motorola in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Physical Product & Mobile Integration

Ogilvy Bengaluru “Eye Test Menua” for Titan Eye + in Out of Home, Innovation - New Ideas in Out of Home Ogilvy Mumbai “Handwash Legend” for Savlon in Health & Wellness, Social Media

McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram received five Merits, Leo India Mumbai has four, Ogilvy Mumbai and Dentsu Creative Gurugram have three each, Havas Creative India Mumbai has two, and DDB Mudra Group Mumbai, Early Man Film Mumbai, and Ogilvy Bengaluru won one Merit each.

Globally, FCB New York topped the world with 35 Gold Pencils, including 28 for “Spreadbeats” on behalf of Spotify. “Spreadbeats” was The One Show 2025’s most awarded entry, winning 28 Gold Pencils, 10 Silver, five Bronze, and 10 Merits.

A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025. This year’s One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits.

The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on May 19, 2025.