The One Club names Mumbai designer Aadarsh Rajan as TDC71 juror

New Delhi: Aadarsh Rajan, an independent type designer based in Mumbai, has been selected by the Type Directors Club, the typography organisation, to serve on the global jury for the TDC71 competition.

The competition’s other juries are for communication design and lettering.

Across the three juries, the competition has native experts for writing systems spanning Arabic, Cyrillic, Indic, CJK, and Thai.

This year marks the first time in the competition’s more than seven decades of existence that Jury presidents will be utilised.

Their role will be to lead judging for their discipline, guide discussion, and have a vote on the work.

The regular deadline for entry is January 31, 2025, with fees increasing for the final deadline on February 28, 2025.

To be eligible, work must have been produced or published in the 2024 calendar year. Physical entries will once again be accepted; additional information is available on the entry website.

The TDC competition regularly receives entries from more than 60 countries.

To make TDC71 as accessible as possible on a global level, the organisation is offering significant regional discounts on entry fees.

Winners of TDC71 receive a Certificate of Typographic Excellence and digital seal certifying their work is among the world’s best of the year. Winning work will also be featured in the TDC Annual, The World’s Best Typography, and showcased in eight exhibitions that travel to museums, schools and design organisations around the world.