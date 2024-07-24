The One Club for Creativity invites entries for One Screen

Delhi: The One Club for Creativity opened the call for entries for the 2024 edition of One Screen, the original short film festival for the global creative community that unites and celebrates filmmakers from both commercial advertising and film industries.

The festival aims to recognise numerous forms and aspects of short films, including narrative fiction, comedy, passion projects, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, animation, sound design, movie poster design, title sequences, and more.

The mission of the program — which typically receives entries from upwards of 45 countries — is to celebrate filmmakers working in both the film and ad industries, with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on One screen.

The global One Screen 2024 call for entries is now open. A tiered pricing structure based on entry deadlines has been introduced: $60 for entries received by the September 30, 2024 early deadline, $70 by the October 7, 2024 regular deadline, and $85 by the extended deadline of October 14, 2024.

Entries are judged by a jury of film directors, producers, ad agency creatives, and heads of production companies, to be announced shortly. Winners will be unveiled at the One Screen Short Film Festival ceremony and screening in February 2025.

“Answer Me”, created by Banana Balloon Shenzhen on behalf of Tencent Sustainable Social Value, was the top winner in last year’s One Screen competition. The short film was named Best of Show, Best of Region-Asia Pacific, and awarded three Craft awards: One each in Screenplay, Directing, and Casting.