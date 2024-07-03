The Advertising Club Madras celebrates 42nd Dinamalar Maddys 2024

Delhi: The Advertising Club Madras announced the completion of the 42nd Dinamalar Maddys, a national advertising award. The awards received 1015 entries from over 10 states and participation from 116 agencies and clients, 27 International, National and regional jurors.

The evening marked the launch of Maddys' new tagline, "Celebrating the Ideas of India," encapsulating the essence of the event.

President Balasubramanian S. expressed, “Tonight, we honor the creativity, innovation, and hard work that drive our industry forward, marking the beginning of a new journey as a National Advertising Award Program.”

Entries were judged on three key parameters: originality, ideas and concepts, and relevance. Each entry was scored from 1 to 10 points by a minimum of three jurors per category. Entries scoring above 8 points received Gold, those scoring between 6 to 7.9 received Silver, and entries scoring between 5 to 5.9 received Bronze. This year, 425 entries were shortlisted, resulting in 347 awards: 21 Gold, 112 Silver, and 215 Bronze awards.

An exhibition displaying all entries was held and due to time constraints, bronze awards were distributed in a separate enclosure, the "Bro-Zone."

Balasubramanian extended his appreciation to the 27 judges for their meticulous evaluation and the executive committee members, especially Surej Salim (Secretary) and Umanath (Treasurer), for their efforts in making this event a reality.

Key Winners:

- Creative Agency of the Year: Vermmillion Communications

- Digital Agency of the Year: Digitally Inspired Media

- Media Agency/Client of the Year: Amazon Seller Services

- Advertiser of the Year: Swiggy

The event sponsors included Dinamalar for title, Star Vijay for associate sponsor, BrandXChange for media category sponsor and Two99 for digital category sponsors.

The community partners included MediaNews4U, The Advertising Club Bangalore, Peppers Awards, IAMAI, Adgully and Exchange4Media, Television partner Jaya TV. Creative partner - Presto Advertising, Influencer partner - Awesome Machi, Health partner - Kauvery Hospital, Gift partners - Cavin Kare, Achi Masala, Medimix and Herbale.