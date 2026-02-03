New Delhi: The Advertising Club has announced the 57th edition of the ABBY Awards 2026, held in association with The One Club and The One Show, scheduled to take place at Goafest 2026. The awards recognise creative and marketing work across India and Southeast Asia.

Entries opened on February 2, 2026 and will be accepted until March 2, 2026. Professionals from the creative and media industries can submit work completed between April 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026 across the Media, Creative, and Broadcaster & Publisher categories.

Judging for the ABBY Awards 2026 follows global standards to ensure a rigorous and credible evaluation process. Senior industry leaders participate throughout, and client involvement is expected to increase across all stages of assessment.

Speaking on the announcement, Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, ABBY Awards 2026, said, “The ABBY Awards have evolved into a strong platform for recognising creative and marketing excellence from our region. Our partnership with The One Club is an important step forward in taking this work to a global stage, giving it greater visibility and recognition beyond local markets.

This year, the ABBYs are being reimagined in close collaboration with industry leaders and creative giants, with greater client involvement and an exceptional line-up of jury chairs expected. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and further strengthening the opportunities for talent and ideas from Southeast Asia to be seen and celebrated worldwide.”

The announcement also includes the timelines and eligibility criteria for the awards, maintaining the ABBYs’ reputation as awards created by and for the industry.