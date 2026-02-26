New Delhi: The Advertising Club (TAC), India’s long-standing body for advertising, marketing, and media, has introduced a refreshed brand identity. The update comes as the organisation marks 71 years of engagement with the country’s marketing ecosystem, reflecting both its heritage and the sector’s rapidly changing dynamics. The new identity was developed in collaboration with brand consultancy Landor.

At the core of the refreshed identity is the concept of TAC as The Beacon. This positioning highlights the organisation’s role in providing guidance and insight for industry professionals navigating disruption.

The updated design system is intended to be flexible and adaptable, applying across awards, partnerships, digital platforms, and other touchpoints. It combines elements of TAC’s legacy with contemporary design standards, benchmarked globally but rooted in the Indian market.

Commenting on the update, Dheeraj Sinha, President of The Advertising Club and CEO of McCann India, said, “The Advertising Club (TAC) is one of India’s oldest and strongest associations championing ad and marketing innovations. Our seven-decade legacy carries both responsibility and opportunity and with this brand refresh, we are reaffirming our intent. Our new identity positions this body as a beacon in a time when volatility is high. At TAC, we will continue to set benchmarks, spark meaningful conversations and champion the ideas that define the marketing and advertising world’s tomorrow.”

TAC emphasises that the refresh is not about discarding the past but leveraging its experience to engage with current and future industry challenges. As technology, culture, data, and design intersect, the organisation positions itself as a platform connecting these forces and supporting professional standards in Indian advertising and marketing.