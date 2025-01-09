The Advertising Club Bangalore’s Big Bang Awards to take place on January 10, 2025

New Delhi: The Advertising Club Bangalore has announced the culmination of its flagship event, the Big Bang Awards 2024. The award ceremony, honouring achievements in creativity, design, media, and digital marketing, will take place on January 10, 2025, at Sunburn Union, Koramangala, from 2 pm onwards.

The Big Bang Awards will host the first-ever ‘Bang On Music Fest’, where agency bands come together to perform live. This new addition promises to be an electrifying showcase of talent, creativity, and camaraderie within the industry.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response from agencies for this year's Big Bang Awards," said Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore. "These awards celebrate the resilience and adaptability of the advertising industry, recognising the creative minds and strategic thinkers who constantly push boundaries."

Malavika Harita, Chairperson of the Big Bang Awards, added, "We are excited to showcase the exceptional work submitted by agencies this year. The Big Bang Awards continue to be a platform that celebrates the ingenuity and evolution of the advertising and marketing landscape."