The Advertising Club Bangalore opens early bird entries for Big Bang Awards 2024

Delhi: The Advertising Club Bangalore has officially opened the early bird entries for the Big Bang Awards 2024, inviting agencies and individuals from across the advertising and marketing landscape to showcase their work.

Early bird entries will close on August 18, 2024 to secure spots at a reduced fee.

The Big Bang Awards offer a range of categories, including creative, design, media, and digital, making it a comprehensive platform for recognising excellence in the industry.

Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore, emphasised the significance of the awards, stating, “The Big Bang Awards have consistently set the benchmark for creative excellence in the industry. It is a platform where the best of the best converge to celebrate innovation and inspire future generations. We encourage every creative agency to participate and make their mark.”

Malavika Harita, Chairperson of the Big Bang Awards, added, “The Big Bang Awards are more than just accolades; they are a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity that drives our industry forward. We look forward to seeing the incredible work that will be submitted this year and to honouring the visionaries who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

To submit your entries or learn more, visit www.bigbangawards.com.