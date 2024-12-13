The Ad Club’s M.Ad Quiz to take place on December 14 in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Advertising Club's M.Ad Quiz will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 6.30 pm at Four Seasons Hotel, The Great Room, Worli, Mumbai.

Derek O’Brien will don the role of the quiz master.

In addition to the participants from the world of media, advertising and marketing industries, professionals from any industry sector are also welcome to participate, including the students of business schools.

The winners will stand to win gifts like an Ampere Electric Scooter, an IFB Executive Plus MXC 1014 SSL Front Load Washing Machine, an IFB 30BRC2 Rotisserie Convection Microwave, Britannia, Bombay Shaving Company, Faber-Castell, Fiama (ITC), Godrej Consumer Products, Linen Club (Aditya Birla), Mondelez (Cadbury), Nestle and Nivea.

There will be two members per team. Every team can get five cheerleaders at no cost.

The final six teams chosen will go on stage for the final session. One organisation can send multiple teams.

Entry fee for participation:

Entry Fee for Team: Rs 2000/- plus 18% GST i.e. Rs 2360/- (2 team members plus five cheerleaders)

Donor passes:

Gold Member: Rs. 650/-

Silver Member: Rs. 850/-

Ad Club Senior Citizen Member: Rs. 500/-

The event will be followed by Cocktails and Dinner.

The co-powered by sponsors are Radio City and Zing and the associate sponsor is Mainland China.

Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club, said, “The M.Ad Quiz is a testament to The Ad Club's unwavering commitment to nurturing young professionals and creating platforms that inspire creativity and curiosity. With the legendary Derek O’Brien at the helm, this coveted quiz celebrates the brilliance of young minds and fosters connections that transcend industries. In an era that's so dynamic, the M.Ad Quiz champions the essence of human ingenuity, ensuring every participant leaves enriched, energised, informed and inspired.”