The Ad Club’s D:CODE to take place at Google India HQ in Gurgaon on November 28

New Delhi: Following the success of the first three editions of Annual Digital Review D:CODE, The Advertising Club has announced the 2024 edition of D:CODE, presented by Google.
Scheduled to take place on November 28 in Gurgaon at Google’s India HQ, the fourth edition of D:CODE will witness industry stalwarts debate and deliberate on the theme - ‘D:CODE THE NOW: How AI is Revolutionising Creative, Media, and the User Landscape in India’.
D:CODE 2024 will bring together nine industry experts, including a surprise speaker who will discuss how AI is impacting the marketing and user landscape. D:CODE 2024 will witness participation from tech giants, marketing wizards, market research agencies and advertisers and brands.
The following 8 leaders, in addition to a surprise speaker, will get 10 minutes each to share insights, present their case, showcase their work and share their industry inspirations at D:CODE 2024:
- Varun Mayya, CEO and Founder at AEOS
- Jaspreet Bindra, Founder at AI&Beyond and Tech Whisperer Ltd
- Manish Gupta, Director at Google DeepMind India
- Kavita Nair, Strategic Advisor at Skewb Analytics
- Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer at Kantar
- Siddharth Srinivasan, Head of India at ElevenLabs
- Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, CVBU at Tata Motors
- Azeez Gupta, Founder at Rocket Learning
Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club’s D:CODE was launched as an engaging knowledge platform that aims to inspire and inform the industry. As per market reports, over three-quarters of CMOs are already using generative AI and over the next 3 years the adoption is inevitable. Therefore, we must plan for an AI-ready marketing ecosystem, which is what D:Code aims to address in this chapter. We have curated the best minds who will be driving this narrative along with The Advertising Club for an AI-positive future.”
Mansha Tandon, Chairperson, D:CODE, said, “AI is driving innovation, increasing efficiency and helping brands and agencies to explore new ways of consumer engagement and communication. With AI as the central theme, D:CODE’s 2024 edition will turn the spotlight on how our industry is leveraging the power of AI, thus helping brands to shine and create clutter-breaking narratives. Collaboratively, our 9 distinguished speakers will cover a wide spectrum of all things AI. We look forward to an evening filled with learning and knowledge sharing at D:CODE 2024.”