The Ad Club’s D:CODE to take place at Google India HQ in Gurgaon on November 28

New Delhi: Following the success of the first three editions of Annual Digital Review D:CODE, The Advertising Club has announced the 2024 edition of D:CODE, presented by Google.

Scheduled to take place on November 28 in Gurgaon at Google’s India HQ, the fourth edition of D:CODE will witness industry stalwarts debate and deliberate on the theme - ‘D:CODE THE NOW: How AI is Revolutionising Creative, Media, and the User Landscape in India’.

D:CODE 2024 will bring together nine industry experts, including a surprise speaker who will discuss how AI is impacting the marketing and user landscape. D:CODE 2024 will witness participation from tech giants, marketing wizards, market research agencies and advertisers and brands.

The following 8 leaders, in addition to a surprise speaker, will get 10 minutes each to share insights, present their case, showcase their work and share their industry inspirations at D:CODE 2024:

Varun Mayya, CEO and Founder at AEOS Jaspreet Bindra, Founder at AI&Beyond and Tech Whisperer Ltd Manish Gupta, Director at Google DeepMind India Kavita Nair, Strategic Advisor at Skewb Analytics Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer at Kantar Siddharth Srinivasan, Head of India at ElevenLabs Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, CVBU at Tata Motors Azeez Gupta, Founder at Rocket Learning

Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club’s D:CODE was launched as an engaging knowledge platform that aims to inspire and inform the industry. As per market reports, over three-quarters of CMOs are already using generative AI and over the next 3 years the adoption is inevitable. Therefore, we must plan for an AI-ready marketing ecosystem, which is what D:Code aims to address in this chapter. We have curated the best minds who will be driving this narrative along with The Advertising Club for an AI-positive future.”

Mansha Tandon, Chairperson, D:CODE, said, “AI is driving innovation, increasing efficiency and helping brands and agencies to explore new ways of consumer engagement and communication. With AI as the central theme, D:CODE’s 2024 edition will turn the spotlight on how our industry is leveraging the power of AI, thus helping brands to shine and create clutter-breaking narratives. Collaboratively, our 9 distinguished speakers will cover a wide spectrum of all things AI. We look forward to an evening filled with learning and knowledge sharing at D:CODE 2024.”