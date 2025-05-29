The Ad Club Bangalore names Laeeq Ali as President

New Delhi: The Advertising Club of Bangalore has announced the formation of its Managing Executive Committee for 2025. The committee includes professionals from a range of sectors within the communications industry.

Laeeq Ali, Co-founder and Director at Origami Creative Concepts and Bloombox Brand Engineers, has been named President. He is joined by Vice President Nishad Ramachandran, a marketing and digital specialist. Malavika Harita, Founder and CEO of Brand Circle, will serve as Treasurer. Sneha Walke, Founder of The Little Things Co., has been appointed Secretary, and Navin Nair of OneVerse will take on the role of Joint Treasurer.

Other members on the extended committee include Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah (India Marketing Leader, Publicis Sapient), Anil Satharaju (Senior Media Professional), Suneet John (Director & CEO, Trigger Worldwide), and G.V. Krishnamurthy (Founder, Ai Nxt Gen), among others. The team brings experience across media, digital transformation, and strategic communications.

In a statement, President Laeeq Ali said, “The Ad Club of Bangalore has always served as a powerful platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and celebrate creativity. Last year we added new branded events for our members like the Inspiration Room and with the new committee in place, we are excited to chart new paths, build stronger community ties, and deliver value-driven programmes for our members.”

Commenting further, Malavika Harita said, “The advertising industry is undergoing a sea change, and platforms like The Ad Club of Bangalore are more relevant than ever. I look forward to supporting initiatives that inspire, empower, and upskill the next generation of talent while fostering deeper connections within our professional community.”

According to the organisation, the committee will soon release a new calendar of events, including awards, networking sessions, and knowledge-sharing forums.

The entire list is as follows: