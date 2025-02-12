TBWA India creates its first campaign for Tata AIG

New Delhi: TBWA India has bagged the creative mandate for Tata AIG. The agency has also launched its first campaign for the brand.

‘With You Like Family, With You Always’ campaign brings to life the quiet but unwavering presence of love and care in every family.

The campaign highlights the unspoken yet deeply felt assurance that comes with knowing no matter what happens, your loved ones are there for you at all stages of life. The campaign has used, the not-much-expressed bond of a “Father” & “Son”, to convey this point at various stages of life.

The film captures a pivotal moment - when one is forced to put a price on their most cherished relationships. It subtly yet powerfully underscores Tata AIG’s role in offering unwavering support in life’s toughest times.

The campaign film follows a father and son through different life stages, showing how care and responsibility evolve over time. It begins with a father holding his young son in a protective hug, setting the tone for a lifetime of quiet support. As the boy grows, the father stands by him—guiding his education, and supporting his career. Over time, the roles reverse, with the son ensuring his ageing father’s well-being. The film highlights how true protection lies in the everyday moments that define relationships.

Shekhar Saurabh, Senior Vice-President and Head of Marketing, TATA AIG, said, “This campaign highlights the strong bond between a Father & Son which is not much spoken about. They find it difficult to express their love for each other as they grow but are always there for each other in times of need. Through this story, we want to tell the story of our consumers on how they take care of their family, silently & unconditionally in all the stages of their lives. Tata AIG supports them in their journey, offering them solutions that help them to take care of their loved ones in the best possible way. ‘With You Like Family, With You Always’ is a reflection of this belief, reinforcing that TATA AIG health insurance, much like family, is about unwavering commitment and support through life’s uncertainties”.

Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA India, said, "This partnership with TATA AIG is an exciting opportunity to disrupt the status quo in the insurance space. Together, we aim to craft stories that not only differentiate the brand but also demonstrate its role as a partner in safeguarding aspirations and dreams. Our shared vision for bold, meaningful creativity will undoubtedly pave the way for a stronger emotional connection with consumers."

Russell Barrett, CCEO, TBWA India, added, "We wanted to tell a story that doesn’t just sell insurance but makes people feel its true worth. The tone of health insurance advertising often lacks authenticity, but with Tata AIG, we saw an opportunity to craft something real, something that resonates deeply. This film reflects that depth, setting the stage for the brand’s future storytelling."

With this campaign, Tata AIG reinforces its commitment to being more than just an insurance provider—it’s a trusted partner in life’s most defining moments.

The campaign will be rolled out across multiple media channels, including television, digital platforms, social media, the internet, OTT and outdoor. The campaign is being launched pan-India and presented in six regional languages, broadening its impact and accessibility.

The campaign: