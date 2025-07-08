TBWA India appoints Abhishek Chaturvedi as EVP and Branch Head, Gurgaon

New Delhi: TBWA India has appointed Abhishek Chaturvedi as Executive Vice President and Branch Head, Gurgaon. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the creative, strategic and operational functions of the agency’s northern operations. He will report to Namrata Nandan, Chief Business Officer, TBWA India.

Chaturvedi brings over 20 years of experience across creative and digital roles, with previous leadership positions at Digitas India, McCann and Ogilvy. His past work includes campaigns for Voltas, Saffola and Zomato. Most recently, he served as Head of Strategy and Senior Vice President at Edelman India.

Commenting on the appointment, Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA India said, “We are delighted to have Abhishek join us as the Head of our North operations. He brings with him not just a sharp strategic mind and a rich background in brand building, but also a deep understanding of how to connect data-led insights with meaningful storytelling. As we look to accelerate our momentum in Gurgaon, I believe his presence will help unlock new possibilities for both our clients and our teams. Just as importantly, Abhishek’s ability to inspire people and foster a strong cultural vision will be key in shaping a high-performing, future-ready office.”

Chaturvedi added, “TBWA pairs worldwide disruption muscle with a start-up hunger. My early focus is simple, fuel our people with clear purpose and clear data, then let them punch above their weight for every client.”

His academic background includes a postgraduate degree in marketing and studies in psychology.