Tata Motors picks OMG as its media agency

OMG was already handling its digital media business. Industry sources told BestMediaInfo.com that the account size is estimated at around Rs 450 crore

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Tata Motors
New Delhi: Tata Motors has finalised Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its media agency after a 6-month-long multi-agency pitch process. 

Multiple sources confirmed the news to BestMediaInfo.com. 

Industry sources confirmed that the account size is estimated at around Rs 450 crore.

Previously, OMG managed Tata Motors’ digital media business, while IPG’s Lodestar handled TV and print. With this decision, Tata Motors has consolidated its entire media mandate under OMG.

Other contenders in the competitive pitch included Madison, Starcom, and Dentsu.

Tata Motors had called a multi-agency pitch for its passenger vehicle’s media mandate.

Another automobile major, Hero MotoCorp’s media account, is also up for grabs in the market. Publicis is the incumbent for Hero MotoCorp.

