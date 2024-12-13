Tata Capital’s outdoor campaign ‘Mitaye Faasle’ engages with commuters across India

New Delhi: Tata Capital launched its flagship brand campaign, Mitaye Faasle, featuring its brand ambassador Shubman Gill in the previous quarter.

Building on the same campaign, Tata Capital recently rolled out an outdoor campaign to connect with daily commuters and reinforce its position as a trusted financial partner. The campaign is designed to accelerate brand awareness and drive consideration through the strategic use of innovation.

The outdoor campaign highlights how Tata Capital’s financial solutions help individuals bridge the gap between aspirations and milestones, using outdoor activations.

Featuring branded cabs, metro train branding, and kinetic billboards across key metro and select non-metro cities, the campaign creates interactions with commuters on the move.

The outdoor campaign featured branded cabs adorned with 3D models of ‘dream home,’ ‘new bike,’ and ‘high-end boutique,’ representing goals made achievable through Tata Capital’s financial solutions. Expanding its reach, the campaign includes full metro branding in Mumbai and Delhi, highlighting home loan solutions that resonate with commuters' aspirations.

The OOH initiative by Tata Capital was executed by Lodestar UM. Click here to watch a quick snapshot of the outdoor campaign.