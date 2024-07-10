Tarun Chaudhary joins Rediffusion as Head, North India

New Delhi: Tarun Chaudhary has joined Rediffusion as Executive Vice President and Head of North India operations. He will be based at the agency’s Gurgaon office and oversee the Delhi and Chandigarh offices of Rediffusion.

He has 25 years of experience in roles across multiple domains including advertising, sports marketing, consumer tech, digital media, and event management.

Chaudhary started his career in 1998 with Rediffusion in Bangalore, followed by a stint at Delhi. He has subsequently had stints with ad agencies including Mudra, JWT and DaikoFHO.

Chaudhary has worked on Indian and multinational brands including Nestle, Godfrey Phillips, PNB Housing Finance, Kenstar, Electrolux, Mitsubishi Motors, Philips, BPL, McDowell’s, Hain Celestial, Central Park, Krisumi, and others.

He set up Sports Marketing at Dentsu in 2008, where he also led the creation of mass fantasy gaming portal Indian Fantasy League. In 2011, he set up Sports Marketing and Events division at Innocean, and led Hyundai’s sponsorship of the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He subsequently led the setting up of FC Barcelona’s India project.

Chaudhary has also served as the CEO of Indian Aces, the Indian franchise in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion, said, “We welcome Tarun back to Rediffusion and wish him every success in his role as a regional leader at Rediffusion. Tarun and I have worked together before. He’s very mature and a dependable pair of hands.”

On his new role at Rediffusion, Chaudhary commented, “Delhi for Rediffusion is an office undergoing rapid growth. I am honoured to be leading the march and hope we will be able to achieve both impressive numbers as well as create some great work.”

Rediffusion recently announced the appointment of Adrian Mendonza as Head of Creative at its Gurgaon office. Chaudhary will partner Adrian in leading the North operations.