Tanmay Mohanty quits; Lalatendu Das named Publicis Media South Asia CEO

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe South Asia has elevated Lalatendu Das (LD), the current CEO of Performics India, to the role of CEO of Publicis Media South Asia.

Additionally, the advertising giant announced that Tanmay Mohanty, South Asia CEO of Publicis Media Services, is moving on to pursue new opportunities. Monahty was overseeing the media operations of Zenith India and Starcom India in addition to the Media Product & Solutions Portfolio.

LD will continue to report to Publicis Groupe South Asia CEO Anupriya Acharya and will work closely with Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India; Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India; Sejal Shah, MD of PMX India; and other media leaders.

LD joined Publicis Groupe India in early 2022 as CEO of Performics India and in these three years, he has further added marquee accounts, incubated innovative products and pivoted Performics India to top place in performance marketing and end-to-end digital solutions.

Before joining Publicis Groupe South Asia, LD spent nearly a decade at McKinsey as a Partner and founding member of McKinsey Digital Labs in Asia Pacific. He co-led the McKinsey Digital/Technology practice, focusing on new digital business builds, customer journey transformations, and advanced analytics-led transformations. LD has also held major operational roles at Tata Consultancy Services for over a decade. An engineer and Postgraduate in Business Management from IIM Ahmedabad, LD has 25 years of experience.

Acharya said, “LD is a remarkable leader with established credentials. He has led Performics India to great heights in the past three years. His extensive background in consulting, digital-led transformation, and large-scale operations across India and global markets made him uniquely qualified to drive significant value for our media clients. We are really excited to have him take on this new mandate.”

Acharya added, “I would like to thank Tanmay for his contributions which have been invaluable. During his tenure with us, our media services and capabilities have not only scaled up tremendously with some of our biggest clients, but they have become the best offerings in the market. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Das said, “I am delighted to be leading Publicis Media South Asia at an exciting, pivotal, and transformative time. It has scaled capabilities across strategy, insights and analytics, data and technology, and a strong and established portfolio of brands in its client roster. I look forward to keeping the growth momentum going, delivering industry-first offerings and tangible, exponential growth for clients. The canvas is vast, and the opportunities are huge.”