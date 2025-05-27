Talent Tracker: Key moves at ZEE5, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Practo, InMobi, and more

New Delhi: This week’s Talent Tracker features a wide range of leadership movements across sectors including advertising, FMCG, healthcare, tech, and renewable energy. From high-profile elevations at ZEE5, Amazon Pay, and Reckitt to strategic hires at Practo, KlugKlug, and InMobi, companies are reinforcing their leadership benches to accelerate growth, innovation, and global expansion. Here’s a look at the most notable appointments and transitions shaping the industry this week.

Grey India names Kunal Solanki Senior VP, Business, West

Kunal Solanki has been appointed Senior Vice President, Business, West, at Grey India.

Solanki has more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and account management, having worked with agencies including Lintas, Publicis, Ogilvy, and McCann. His background covers sectors such as healthcare, FMCG, automobiles, education, and nutrition.

In addition to his advertising career, Solanki has represented India in international table tennis and remains active in sports like snooker and pickleball.

Kunal Solanki

Toaster INSEA appoints Divyanshu Bhadoria as Chief Strategy Officer

Toaster INSEA has named Divyanshu Bhadoria as its new Chief Strategy Officer, aiming to strengthen its senior leadership team.

Bhadoria brings experience from agencies like Wieden+Kennedy and TBWA\Media Arts Lab and has worked with brands including Apple, BMW, Royal Enfield, and Airbnb. His work focuses on blending creative ambition with business impact.

Toaster INSEA’s leadership noted Bhadoria’s expertise will deepen strategic capabilities and help deliver sharper, more holistic brand visions amid a fast-paced creative environment.

Divyanshu Bhadoria

ting brings on Govind Shahi as Advisor for Global Expansion

ting, an India-based advertising agency, has appointed Govind Shahi as an advisor and consultant to support its international growth ambitions.

With existing operations in the UK and UAE, the agency is now looking to scale further across global markets. Shahi brings experience in expanding businesses internationally and is expected to offer strategic guidance as ting builds new alliances abroad.

Govind Shahi

Coca-Cola INSWA appoints Neha Ahuja Bhutani as Vice President of Strategy

Coca-Cola’s India and Southwest Asia unit has named Neha Ahuja Bhutani as its new Vice President of Strategy, effective 1 June 2025.

Bhutani joins from Boston Consulting Group, where she was Managing Director and Partner, advising on brand strategy, revenue growth, and digital ventures across the consumer goods and industrial sectors. Her regional experience includes India, the Middle East, and Africa.

In her new role, Bhutani will lead strategic planning and drive growth initiatives across Coca-Cola’s INSWA operations.

Neha Ahuja Bhutani

Juniper Green Energy names Ankush Malik as CEO

Juniper Green Energy has promoted Ankush Malik to Chief Executive Officer. With the company since 2018, Malik previously served as COO and joined the Board in April 2024. An IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow alumnus, he brings over 15 years of experience in the power sector. As CEO, he will lead the company’s growth strategy amid India’s renewable energy transition.

Ankush Malik

Practo appoints Shoumyan Biswas as Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Practo has appointed Shoumyan Biswas as its new Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, as the company sharpens its focus on growth, innovation, and customer engagement. In his new role, he will lead Practo’s global expansion strategy, category development, and consumer approach to help drive improved health outcomes.

Biswas has previously held leadership positions at Tata Digital as Chief Marketing Officer and Group Loyalty Head, at Rebel Foods as Chief Business Officer, and at Flipkart as Chief Marketing Officer.

Shoumyan Biswas

Gautam Rishi takes over as Marketing Director, Hygiene, South Asia at Reckitt

Gautam Rishi has stepped into the role of Marketing Director – Hygiene, South Asia at Reckitt, effective April 2025, as per his recent LinkedIn update.

Rishi transitions from his previous global role at Reckitt, where he led brand marketing for Harpic and Lysol. With over 14 years at the company, he has held a range of marketing and leadership positions.

Prior to Reckitt, Rishi gained experience across sectors with stints at General Motors, Microsoft, and HLC. His cross-industry background strengthens his strategic approach to brand and hygiene category growth in the South Asia region.

Gautam Rishi

Sanjay Sahu elevated to area Managing Director at NAOS India

NAOS India has promoted Sanjay Sahu to Area Managing Director, expanding his remit beyond India to include Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Sahu, who has led Bioderma’s growth in India over the past four years, brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and digital transformation. Before joining NAOS, he held leadership roles at Abbott, with a focus on dermatology marketing.

In his new role, Sahu will lead efforts to strengthen the brand’s regional presence, emphasising digital-first and doctor-led engagement models.

Sanjay Sahu

Madhavan Sekar named Head of Marketing at Amazon Pay

Madhavan Sekar has been appointed Head of Marketing for Amazon Pay. Since joining Amazon in March 2024 as Category Leader for UPI, he has played a key role in expanding the company’s presence in India’s digital payments market.

With over 15 years of experience across sales, marketing, and technology, Sekar has held leadership roles at Reliance Retail, Britannia, Tata Consultancy Services, and others. He now leads marketing efforts to drive growth and customer engagement at Amazon Pay.

Madhavan Sekar

Reneta Kripalani joins InMobi as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

Reneta Kripalani has been appointed Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C at InMobi. Announcing her move on LinkedIn, she reflected on her journey through Unilever’s digital transformation, Amazon’s content-commerce evolution, and Purplle’s rise in the D2C beauty space, calling it “an exciting time for InMobi.”

Kripalani brings extensive experience in brand and marketing leadership, having held senior roles at Z47, Purplle, Network18, Think Events, and Unilever. At InMobi, she steps into a strategic role at a time when the company continues to lead innovation in mobile advertising and commerce.

Reneta Kripalani

Ruchika P. joins KlugKlug as Chief Business Officer for India

Influencer marketing SaaS platform KlugKlug has named Ruchika P. its Chief Business Officer (CBO) for India. She brings over two decades of experience in digital advertising, ad tech, and sales leadership, having worked with organisations like Rezworx, Inshorts, and Times Internet, where she led business development for Colombia Ads.

At KlugKlug, Ruchika will oversee business growth and client engagement in India. The company’s leadership cited her entrepreneurial drive and alignment with its values—particularly “radical transparency”—as key to her appointment.

Ruchika P.

ZEE5 promotes Raghuveer Singh to VP, Social Media & Content Marketing

ZEE5 has elevated Raghuveer Singh to Vice President, Social Media & Content Marketing. In his expanded role, he will lead the platform’s social media and content marketing efforts across India and international markets.

Singh, who joined ZEE5 in 2019, has played a key role in driving digital engagement and subscription-led marketing. His promotion reflects the platform’s continued focus on strengthening audience engagement in the evolving OTT space.