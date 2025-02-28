Taboola expands beyond native ads with ‘Realize’

New Delhi: Taboola, a content discovery platform, launched a new technology platform called Realize, specialising only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social.

Realize taps into Taboola’s data, performance AI, and range of inventory and creative formats to achieve performance objectives.

As per Taboola, while advertisers need great solutions for all parts of the marketing funnel, they need specialised solutions. Existing solutions that promise full funnel service face significant challenges to excelling in each part of the marketing funnel.

As of today, Taboola is opening Realize for all advertisers focused on performance.

Taboola estimates that advertisers spend $25 billion a year attempting to achieve performance outcomes on DSPs and niche AdTech solutions, yet in many cases, these channels lack the performance expertise, scale or data to get the results advertisers need.

DSPs tend to focus on video and CTV, which is good for branding goals but not performance, while AdTech companies tend to lack enough scale for success. Taboola estimates there is nearly $30 billion of spending suffering from diminishing returns on social media as well.

In addition, 75% of performance advertisers spending on social say they are dealing with diminishing returns and are looking for solutions, due to audience saturation, rising costs and ad fatigue.

In total, Taboola estimates that a majority of this $55 billion being spent on performance advertising is not providing the ROI it could be. Realize aims to be an independent performance platform that delivers outcomes at scale for advertisers.

“Every business deserves a chance to grow and succeed,” said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola. “Performance advertising beyond search and social media has been far too difficult for too long, however. Advertisers have settled on search and social media simply because there has been no viable alternative. Spending money with DSPs and CTV is great for branding but not optimised to drive performance, and running a display with hundreds of advertising tech companies at low scale is simply not worth marketers’ time.”

“Taboola’s new technology platform, Realize, expands the potential for success with our performance marketing. Realize provides more options to connect with customers in engaging and prominent ways through a vast network of trusted publishers globally. We expect Realize will greatly benefit our advertising reach and ROI, and we’re excited to use it,” said Julie Hansen, CRO and US CEO, Babbel.

"Taboola has been a longstanding partner for eToro, providing the technology and team that has helped us excel in reaching customers. Taboola's new Realize technology platform helps us go even further, driving success for our performance-focused campaigns and helping us to achieve our customer acquisition goals. We look forward to continuing to grow using Taboola and Realize," said Nir Szmulewicz, CMO, eToro.

“We praise Taboola’s end-to-end approach to ensuring performance advertising success,” says Jeff Ratner, President Media, Data, Analytics, Quigley-Simpson. “We have worked with Taboola for many years and they have shown the technology and expertise needed for driving true ROI for our campaigns. Realize shows promise for going even further, bringing the best of all worlds–AI that works to find us the best outcomes, audiences that are uniquely engaged, and placements that are highly visible that live on trusted publishers.”

“For a media agency that has always been on the cutting edge of performance marketing, as we are at EVERSANA media, I could not be more excited to leverage Taboola’s new performance platform, Realize, which brings to life end-to-end performance campaigns. With Realize, you have the marriage of both audience engagement and scale, along with outcome-driven AI. I think this type of strategic pivot into performance is going to yield major dividends for Taboola and its clients,” says Justin Chase, EVP, Media, Eversana.