Swiggy Instamart to deliver Hamleys Toys in 10 mins

Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has recently partnered with Hamleys, offering doorstep delivery of toys in just 10 minutes.

Havas Media Tribes, the OOH Arm of media conglomerate Havas Media Network India, marked this collaboration through an outdoor display, featuring an installation comprising a Swiggy delivery bike carrying Hamleys toys.

The setup with the Hot Wheels brand in the form of the Swiggy delivery bike aimed to bring alive nostalgic memories for spectators.

The installation at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram offered a display of this new service. Delhi NCR residents can also avail an exclusive 25% discount on online orders.

This partnership aims to enhance customer convenience in metro cities by making premium toys from brands like Disney, Mattel (Barbie), Kingdom of Play, Simba, Mattel Games, Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, and Play-Doh delivered within minutes. Currently, there are122 SKUs of Hamleys Toys on Swiggy IM.

Speaking on this collaboration, Abhishek Shetty, Marketing Lead from Swiggy Instamart, said, “At Swiggy Instamart, our vision has always been to bring convenience and joy to our customers’ lives. We are the first QC platform to partner with Hamleys, allowing us to extend our mission to a new realm, ensuring that children and families can enjoy premium toys delivered right to their doorsteps in a matter of minutes. The installation encouraged high customer engagement, especially from kids as they were drawn to the vibrant and playful corner.”

Speaking on this partnership, Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India, said, "Havas Media India is best known for its innovation and creating Meaningful media experiences for the brands that we work with. Our goal with this campaign was to blend nostalgia with modern-day convenience. The matchbox installation is a symbol of the magical experience Hamleys has stood for over the years, combined with the speed and efficiency of Swiggy Instamart. It is a perfect way to showcase this unique partnership.”