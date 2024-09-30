Swiggy Instamart launches 24x7 free delivery in Delhi-NCR

Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has become the first quick commerce platform to launch 24x7 free delivery service day and night, in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida.

To celebrate the launch of its 24x7 service with free delivery in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, Swiggy Instamart released a video advertisement. The ad uses the title song from the movie "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye" to highlight Swiggy Instamart's ability to satisfy every craving around the clock. For this campaign, Swiggy also partnered with Beyond Snacks to feature their banana chips in the ad film.