Swiggy Instamart celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with instant modak dispenser in Mumbai

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has infused the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with a twist by unveiling an instant Modak dispenser on Carter Road.

Available on September 6th and 7th, the dispenser gave away 1,000 modaks daily—completely free of cost—dispensing approximately 142 modaks every hour. This initiative emerged from a collaboration between Swiggy and their partners, Havas Media and Havas Media Tribes.

The dispenser features a mechanism: customers ring a bell, triggering an audio sensor that releases a single modak, hygienically packed in a box, within 5 seconds. Each modak box includes a QR code that directs users to Swiggy Instamart’s comprehensive Ganesh Chaturthi section on the platform. This section offers everything from pooja essentials and modak-making kits to a variety of modak flavors and eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

The Marathi phrase 'Ghanti Vajwa, Mithai Milwa' (ring the bell, get the sweet) is emblazoned on the dispenser.

Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-Founder Swiggy posted on Twitter, “Ganapati Bappa Morya! Folks in amchi mumbai - pls check out our Instamodak dispenser on Carter road today and tomorrow and get into the festive spirit. Ring the bell and get your modak box instantly!”