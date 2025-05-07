Swati Bhattacharya and Praful Akali to represent India on LIA 2025 Health & Pharma juries

New Delhi: Advertising leaders Swati Bhattacharya and Praful Akali have been selected as 2025 Health & Pharma jury members for the 2025 London International Award.

Bhattacharya, Global Head at Godrej Creative Lab, will serve on the Health & Wellness-Craft and Pharma & Medical-Craft jury, while Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications, has joined the Pharma & Medical jury.

The judging will take place onsite in Las Vegas between 25 September and 3 October 2025, where all work is assessed without pre-judging.

This year’s festival sees three separate juries convening for Health & Wellness, Pharma & Medical, and Craft across both categories. Representing a mix of agencies, disciplines, and markets, the jurors are expected to bring diverse perspectives to the table in a fast-evolving global health communications landscape.

Other jury leaders include Stephanie Berman of The Bloc (Health & Wellness Jury President), Collette Douaihy of Dentsu Health (Pharma & Medical Jury President), and Steve Martin of Syneos Health (Craft Jury President).

LIA President Barbara Levy said the awards this year will spotlight the best work in an increasingly empathetic and consumer-focused healthcare industry. “We have on these juries the best people, who from their real-world experiences and creative expertise know how to engage and deliver fresh work that resonates with consumers.”